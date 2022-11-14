Ishita Drugs & Industries standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.07% to Rs 2.84 crore

Net profit of Ishita Drugs & Industries declined 14.29% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.07% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.842.904.936.210.190.220.160.180.120.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)