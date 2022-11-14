Ishita Drugs & Industries standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 2.07% to Rs 2.84 croreNet profit of Ishita Drugs & Industries declined 14.29% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.07% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.842.90 -2 OPM %4.936.21 -PBDT0.190.22 -14 PBT0.160.18 -11 NP0.120.14 -14
