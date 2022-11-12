ISL Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.16 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ISL Consulting reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.48 crore in the March 2022 quarter
L&T Finance Holdings receives SEBI approval for sale of L&T AMC to HSBC Asset Management
Sensex tanks 709 pts; Nifty below 16,300
Financials shares edge higher
Indices trade with minor cuts; Nifty slides below 18,050
-
Sales decline 53.26% to Rs 2.80 croreNet profit of ISL Consulting reported to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 53.26% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.805.99 -53 OPM %42.50-5.51 -PBDT1.18-0.33 LP PBT1.16-0.35 LP NP1.16-0.35 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU