ISL Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.47 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 53.20% to Rs 16.50 croreNet profit of ISL Consulting reported to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 53.20% to Rs 16.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 14.27% to Rs 48.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 56.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales16.5035.26 -53 48.6056.69 -14 OPM %29.64-4.93 -0.74-1.85 - PBDT4.47-1.94 LP -0.17-1.10 85 PBT4.47-1.94 LP -0.18-1.10 84 NP4.47-1.43 LP -0.16-0.44 64
