JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Khaitan (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.45 crore in the March 2019 quarter

GPT Infraprojects standalone net profit declines 67.11% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

ISL Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.47 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 53.20% to Rs 16.50 crore

Net profit of ISL Consulting reported to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 53.20% to Rs 16.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 14.27% to Rs 48.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 56.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales16.5035.26 -53 48.6056.69 -14 OPM %29.64-4.93 -0.74-1.85 - PBDT4.47-1.94 LP -0.17-1.10 85 PBT4.47-1.94 LP -0.18-1.10 84 NP4.47-1.43 LP -0.16-0.44 64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 13:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU