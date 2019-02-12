ISL Consulting standalone net profit rises 10.66% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ISL Consulting reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Board of ISL Consulting to consider sub-division of shares
Bodhtree Consulting standalone net profit rises 511.76% in the June 2018 quarter
ISL: Mumbai City FC sign Bengaluru's Vignesh Dakshinamurthy
Infosys to acquire Fluido, the Largest Salesforce Consulting Partner in Nordics
-
Sales decline 9.82% to Rs 8.91 croreNet profit of ISL Consulting rose 10.66% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 9.82% to Rs 8.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.919.88 -10 OPM %16.0511.54 -PBDT1.351.22 11 PBT1.351.22 11 NP1.351.22 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU