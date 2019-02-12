ISL Consulting standalone net profit rises 10.66% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 9.82% to Rs 8.91 crore

Net profit of ISL Consulting rose 10.66% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 9.82% to Rs 8.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.919.88 -10 OPM %16.0511.54 -PBDT1.351.22 11 PBT1.351.22 11 NP1.351.22 11

