ISMT reports standalone net loss of Rs 45.11 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 23.91% to Rs 469.24 croreNet Loss of ISMT reported to Rs 45.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 57.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 23.91% to Rs 469.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 378.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales469.24378.68 24 OPM %6.504.99 -PBDT-34.74-45.30 23 PBT-48.55-59.80 19 NP-45.11-57.73 22
