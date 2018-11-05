ISMT reports standalone net loss of Rs 55.83 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hipolin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter
RSD Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Punit Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2018 quarter
ISMT reports standalone net loss of Rs 58.11 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Raymond reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.28 crore in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 29.95% to Rs 434.09 croreNet Loss of ISMT reported to Rs 55.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 63.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 29.95% to Rs 434.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 334.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales434.09334.05 30 OPM %6.455.15 -PBDT-43.52-50.12 13 PBT-57.52-64.62 11 NP-55.83-63.26 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU