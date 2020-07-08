IST consolidated net profit declines 30.68% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 11.94% to Rs 32.53 crore

Net profit of IST declined 30.68% to Rs 15.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.94% to Rs 32.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.31% to Rs 80.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.80% to Rs 118.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

