IST consolidated net profit declines 30.68% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 11.94% to Rs 32.53 croreNet profit of IST declined 30.68% to Rs 15.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.94% to Rs 32.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 18.31% to Rs 80.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.80% to Rs 118.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales32.5329.06 12 118.25116.16 2 OPM %48.6080.97 -70.0878.06 - PBDT21.8928.32 -23 113.10122.43 -8 PBT20.5927.34 -25 108.04118.59 -9 NP15.4822.33 -31 80.3798.38 -18
