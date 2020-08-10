ITC Ltd rises for third consecutive session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 199, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.2% in last one year as compared to a 3.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.18% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 199, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 11317.25. The Sensex is at 38345.67, up 0.8%. ITC Ltd has risen around 0.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31490.6, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 102.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 239.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.74 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

