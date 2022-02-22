ITC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 214.35, down 1.67% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 2.81% in last one year as compared to a 15.16% rally in NIFTY and a 7.99% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 214.35, down 1.67% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.56% on the day, quoting at 16937.8. The Sensex is at 56792.03, down 1.55%.ITC Ltd has added around 1.2% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36200.3, down 1.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 96.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 216.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 215.2, down 1.26% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 18.39 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

