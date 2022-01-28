ITC Ltd soars 1.89%

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 218.65, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.58% in last one year as compared to a 27.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.14% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 218.65, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.43% on the day, quoting at 17354.6. The Sensex is at 58048.43, up 1.35%. ITC Ltd has risen around 0.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35966.8, up 1.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 126.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 215.15, up 1.99% on the day. ITC Ltd is up 7.58% in last one year as compared to a 27.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.14% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 18.7 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)