ITC's Q2 PAT declines 20% to Rs 3,232 cr

ITC posted a 20% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 3232.40 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 4023 crore reported in Q2 September 2019.

The conglomerate's standalone revenue for Q2 September 2020 stood at Rs 11,976.75 crore, rising by just 0.89% from Rs 11,871 crore registered in Q2 September 2019. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 6 November 2020.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 4,274 crore in Q2 September 2020, falling 11% year on year (YoY) from Rs 4,807 crore posted in Q2 September 2019. ITC's EBITDA fell by 11% year on year to Rs 4,061 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 4,562 crore in Q2 September 2019. Tax expenses spiked nearly 33% YoY to Rs 1042 crore in Q2 September 2020.

ITC in press release said, The operating environment remained extremely challenging during the quarter with the unabated increase in daily Covid cases prompting several states to impose localised lockdowns. This impacted the recovery momentum, particularly in the months of July'20 and August'20, and posed significant challenges to sales operations. The situation continues to improve with the progressive easing of restrictions from September 2020.

Revenue from sale of cigarettes stood at Rs 5,121.30 crore, falling 4% YoY. ITC said it saw strong sequential recovery in volumes and revenue with progressive normalization of market operations. Sharp focus on costs enabled minimal impact on operating margin. Localised lockdowns in several regions and restricted hours of convenience store operations impacted the recovery momentum witnessed towards the end of the last quarter. Certain markets in the South, metros and large towns were relatively more impacted due to disruption in sales operations. Temporary disruption in some wholesale markets also impacted sales, ITC added in press release.

Total FMCG-Others revenue stood at Rs 3795 crore in Q2 September 2020, representing a growth of 18.4% YoY. Segment EBITDA grew by 66% to Rs 366 crore with margins expanding by 300 bps YoY to 9.7% in Q2 September 2020. ITC said higher revenue in FMCG-Other segment was driven by higher operating leverage, enhanced operational efficiencies, portfolio premiumisation and product mix enrichment. In the immediate aftermath of the outbreak of the pandemic, there was a surge in demand for essentials along with heightened awareness and enhanced consumer preference for high quality products anchored on vectors of health, wellness, safety and hygiene. Demand for discretionary categories and those with higher 'out-of-home' consumption salience was adversely impacted while 'at-home' consumption witnessed strong traction.

The conglomerate's hotel business tumbled 80.7% year on year to Rs 82 crore in Q2 September 2020. Restrictions on travel and tourism weighed on performance during the quarter. ITC said occupancy and revenue continued to improve month-on-month with leisure locations witnessing a marked uptick. F&B Revenue, including banquets, continue to improve with the easing of restrictions and increasing mobility.

Paperboards, Paper & Packaging business fell by 6.8% YoY to Rs 1,458 crore in Q2 September 2020. Consumer offtake in pharma, home care, packaged foods, personal care recovered to pre-Covid levels while wedding cards, publication, notebooks remain subdued. Exports recorded strong growth.

Agri Business grew by nearly 13% YoY to Rs 2985.26 crore in Q2 September 2020. ITC said robust growth was driven by trading opportunities in rice, mustard, coffee and higher wheat supplies for Aashirvaad atta.

Shares of ITC closed 0.49% lower at Rs 173.95 on BSE in Friday's trading session.

ITC is engaged in the marketing of fast-moving consumer goods (FMGC). The firm operates through four segments: FMCG; hotels; paperboards, paper and packaging, and agri business. ITC is the market leader in cigarettes in India.

