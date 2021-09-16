ITC soars 7% on renewed buying interest

ITC surged 6.83% to Rs 230.75 amid increased volumes.

The stock hit the day's high of Rs 233.30 and the day's low of Rs 216.40 so far.

On the NSE, the counter clocked volumes of 11.02 crore shares compared with an average daily volumes of 1.61 in the past one quarter.

On the BSE, the counter reported volumes of 82.71 lakh shares compared with an average daily volumes of 10.30 lakh in the past two weeks.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 239.15 on 9 February 2021. It has risen 41.22% from its 52-week low of Rs 163.40 hit on 29 October 2020.

In the past one month, the stock has jumped 9.13% as against 6.13% rise in the Sensex. It has risen 27.40% in the past one year compared with 50.09% surge in the Sensex.

In the derivatives market on the NSE, the ITC September 2021 futures were at 232.65, a premium of 1.90 points compared with ITC's spot price of Rs 230.75.

The ITC September 2021 options chain showed maximum call build up at 240 strike price. The maximum put build up was at 215 strike price. The data indicated that the stock is likely to hover in 215-240 range in the near term.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 80.68. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 215.34 and 200-day SMA at 210.48.

Last week, a foreign brokerage maintained a "buy" call on the ITC stock with the target at Rs 265 per share. The foreign brokerage is of the view that ITC's FMCG business is firmly on the path to a profitable scale-up. It expects the company's FMCG business to deliver a 31% EBITDA CAGR over FY20-24 on the back of industry tailwinds, margin levers and improving asset utilisation.

Unlike in the past, inorganic growth should offer an additional growth lever. Its valuation is compelling with a record-high PE discount to the FMCG average (57%) and a 6% dividend yield. A reverse DCF valuation implies only a 5% FY21-30 sales CAGR, it added in the research report.

ITC reported 28.6% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 3,013.49 crore on 37.3% rise in net sales to Rs 12,142.43 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Total FMCG segment revenue increased by 22.4% YoY to Rs 8,848 crore during the period under review. In the FMCG segment, cigarettes revenue rose by 32.9% YoY to Rs 5,122 crore while the revenue from other FMCG segment improved by 10.4% YoY to Rs 3,726 crore during the quarter.

Hotel business revenue stood at Rs 127 crore (up 4.6x YoY), agri-business revenue was at Rs 4,091 crore (up 9.2% YoY) and paperboards, paper & packaging revenues were at Rs 1,583 crore (up 54.2% YoY) in the first quarter of FY22.

ITC is engaged in the marketing of fast-moving consumer goods (FMGC). The firm operates through four segments: FMCG; hotels; paperboards, paper and packaging, and agri business. ITC is the market leader in cigarettes in India.

