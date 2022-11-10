ITD Cementation India consolidated net profit rises 32.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.50% to Rs 1034.65 croreNet profit of ITD Cementation India rose 32.73% to Rs 19.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.50% to Rs 1034.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 811.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1034.65811.49 28 OPM %5.776.21 -PBDT57.5537.36 54 PBT29.9910.68 181 NP19.7514.88 33
