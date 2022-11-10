ITD Cementation India consolidated net profit rises 32.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.50% to Rs 1034.65 crore

Net profit of ITD Cementation India rose 32.73% to Rs 19.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.50% to Rs 1034.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 811.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1034.65811.495.776.2157.5537.3629.9910.6819.7514.88

