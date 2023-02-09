ITD Cementation India consolidated net profit rises 85.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.95% to Rs 1327.02 crore

Net profit of ITD Cementation India rose 85.85% to Rs 36.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.95% to Rs 1327.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 998.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1327.02998.157.848.0877.2652.5547.3326.0036.5219.65

