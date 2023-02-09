ITD Cementation India consolidated net profit rises 85.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.95% to Rs 1327.02 croreNet profit of ITD Cementation India rose 85.85% to Rs 36.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.95% to Rs 1327.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 998.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1327.02998.15 33 OPM %7.848.08 -PBDT77.2652.55 47 PBT47.3326.00 82 NP36.5219.65 86
