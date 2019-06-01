ITI consolidated net profit declines 36.27% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 19.88% to Rs 632.91 crore

Net profit of ITI declined 36.27% to Rs 68.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 107.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 19.88% to Rs 632.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 789.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.86% to Rs 92.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 230.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.41% to Rs 1668.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1484.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

632.91789.911668.371484.1613.018.47-6.025.4881.64117.75129.63255.4268.73107.8492.54230.5668.73107.8492.54230.56

