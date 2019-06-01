ITI consolidated net profit declines 36.27% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 19.88% to Rs 632.91 croreNet profit of ITI declined 36.27% to Rs 68.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 107.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 19.88% to Rs 632.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 789.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 59.86% to Rs 92.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 230.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.41% to Rs 1668.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1484.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales632.91789.91 -20 1668.371484.16 12 OPM %13.018.47 --6.025.48 - PBDT81.64117.75 -31 129.63255.42 -49 PBT68.73107.84 -36 92.54230.56 -60 NP68.73107.84 -36 92.54230.56 -60
