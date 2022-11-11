ITI reports consolidated net loss of Rs 100.54 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 43.96% to Rs 197.55 crore

Net Loss of ITI reported to Rs 100.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 55.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 43.96% to Rs 197.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 352.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.197.55352.49-24.80-1.89-88.67-41.27-100.54-55.80-100.54-55.80

