ITL Industries consolidated net profit declines 39.13% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.06% to Rs 20.82 crore

Net profit of ITL Industries declined 39.13% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.06% to Rs 20.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.43% to Rs 4.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.16% to Rs 79.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 101.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

20.8232.5679.26101.8210.769.9210.1610.192.473.387.509.832.222.866.168.471.262.074.406.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)