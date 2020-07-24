JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Proaim Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

ITL Industries consolidated net profit declines 39.13% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 36.06% to Rs 20.82 crore

Net profit of ITL Industries declined 39.13% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.06% to Rs 20.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.43% to Rs 4.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.16% to Rs 79.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 101.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales20.8232.56 -36 79.26101.82 -22 OPM %10.769.92 -10.1610.19 - PBDT2.473.38 -27 7.509.83 -24 PBT2.222.86 -22 6.168.47 -27 NP1.262.07 -39 4.406.71 -34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 24 2020. 07:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU