ITL Industries standalone net profit rises 31.62% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 13.15% to Rs 22.97 croreNet profit of ITL Industries rose 31.62% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.15% to Rs 22.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 20.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales22.9720.30 13 OPM %11.939.66 -PBDT2.481.87 33 PBT2.211.64 35 NP1.791.36 32
