IVP standalone net profit declines 75.21% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 33.23% to Rs 95.35 crore

Net profit of IVP declined 75.21% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 33.23% to Rs 95.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 71.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales95.3571.57 33 OPM %3.609.39 -PBDT1.915.92 -68 PBT1.205.16 -77 NP0.883.55 -75

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 17:25 IST

