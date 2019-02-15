IVP standalone net profit declines 75.21% in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 33.23% to Rs 95.35 croreNet profit of IVP declined 75.21% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 33.23% to Rs 95.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 71.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales95.3571.57 33 OPM %3.609.39 -PBDT1.915.92 -68 PBT1.205.16 -77 NP0.883.55 -75
