IVRCL reports standalone net loss of Rs 347.75 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 29.48% to Rs 121.13 crore

Net Loss of IVRCL reported to Rs 347.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1152.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 29.48% to Rs 121.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 171.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1545.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1991.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 48.41% to Rs 729.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1413.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

