IVRCL reports standalone net loss of Rs 347.75 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jai Corp reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.75 crore in the March 2019 quarter
TRF reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.75 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Weizmann reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2019 quarter
UPL reports standalone net loss of Rs 86.00 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Adhbhut Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 29.48% to Rs 121.13 croreNet Loss of IVRCL reported to Rs 347.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1152.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 29.48% to Rs 121.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 171.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1545.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1991.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 48.41% to Rs 729.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1413.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales121.13171.76 -29 729.231413.47 -48 OPM %-22.34-168.13 --17.30-37.35 - PBDT-332.38-663.15 50 -1322.31-1455.26 9 PBT-342.65-678.04 49 -1370.55-1519.90 10 NP-347.75-1152.42 70 -1545.27-1991.21 22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU