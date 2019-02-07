IVRCL reports standalone net loss of Rs 410.11 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 46.46% to Rs 170.99 croreNet Loss of IVRCL reported to Rs 410.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 315.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 46.46% to Rs 170.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 319.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales170.99319.34 -46 OPM %-17.29-33.12 -PBDT-327.75-300.36 -9 PBT-339.15-316.72 -7 NP-410.11-315.70 -30
