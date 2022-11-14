JUST IN
Bharat Forge declines after Q2 PAT slides 14% YoY to Rs 268 cr
IVRCL reports standalone net loss of Rs 564.44 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 83.96% to Rs 8.47 crore

Net Loss of IVRCL reported to Rs 564.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 474.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 83.96% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.4752.81 -84 OPM %-119.36-4.85 -PBDT-561.19-469.19 -20 PBT-564.06-473.79 -19 NP-564.44-474.17 -19

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 16:38 IST

