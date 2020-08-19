Iykot Hitech Toolroom reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 82.71% to Rs 0.23 croreNet Loss of Iykot Hitech Toolroom reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 82.71% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.231.33 -83 OPM %-130.43-11.28 -PBDT-0.29-0.15 -93 PBT-0.33-0.20 -65 NP-0.33-0.20 -65
