IZMO consolidated net profit rises 534.55% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.11% to Rs 33.36 crore

Net profit of IZMO rose 534.55% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.11% to Rs 33.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.94% to Rs 11.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.81% to Rs 101.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 92.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

