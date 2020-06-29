IZMO consolidated net profit rises 534.55% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.11% to Rs 33.36 croreNet profit of IZMO rose 534.55% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.11% to Rs 33.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 64.94% to Rs 11.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.81% to Rs 101.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 92.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales33.3634.08 -2 101.2192.17 10 OPM %19.2714.96 -19.8821.70 - PBDT8.356.93 20 27.5522.57 22 PBT4.041.19 239 11.937.40 61 NP3.490.55 535 11.156.76 65
