J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 26.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Transpek Industry consolidated net profit rises 7.57% in the December 2022 quarter
Capital Market 

Sales rise 31.97% to Rs 792.71 crore

Net profit of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 26.48% to Rs 106.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 83.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.97% to Rs 792.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 600.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales792.71600.66 32 OPM %22.0521.33 -PBDT169.60131.29 29 PBT141.20114.33 24 NP106.1083.89 26

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 07:36 IST

