J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 26.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 26.48% to Rs 106.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 83.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.97% to Rs 792.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 600.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.792.71600.6622.0521.33169.60131.29141.20114.33106.1083.89

