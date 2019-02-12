J D Orgochem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Niyogin Fintech reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.90 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Sales rise 1.89% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net Loss of J D Orgochem reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1.89% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.540.53 2 OPM %16.67-3.77 -PBDT0.130.01 1200 PBT-0.05-0.17 71 NP-0.05-0.17 71

