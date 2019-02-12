J D Orgochem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 1.89% to Rs 0.54 croreNet Loss of J D Orgochem reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1.89% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.540.53 2 OPM %16.67-3.77 -PBDT0.130.01 1200 PBT-0.05-0.17 71 NP-0.05-0.17 71
