J J Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of J J Finance Corporation rose 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.180.12 50 OPM %66.6758.33 -PBDT0.120.07 71 PBT0.120.07 71 NP0.080.05 60

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 18:04 IST

