J J Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of J J Finance Corporation rose 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.180.1266.6758.330.120.070.120.070.080.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)