J K Cements standalone net profit declines 16.48% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 13.04% to Rs 1258.02 croreNet profit of J K Cements declined 16.48% to Rs 60.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 72.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 1258.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1112.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1258.021112.93 13 OPM %16.7415.30 -PBDT165.95137.39 21 PBT117.3292.32 27 NP60.9172.93 -16
