J K Cements standalone net profit rises 55.49% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
J K Cements standalone net profit declines 16.48% in the December 2018 quarter
J D Orgochem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Linaks Microelectronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2018 quarter
United Drilling Tools standalone net profit rises 80.36% in the December 2018 quarter
India Cements Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 12.49% to Rs 1470.71 croreNet profit of J K Cements rose 55.49% to Rs 149.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 96.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.49% to Rs 1470.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1307.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.96% to Rs 324.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 341.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.29% to Rs 4919.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4542.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1470.711307.44 12 4919.194542.59 8 OPM %19.0013.91 -16.4716.75 - PBDT261.07179.02 46 667.95642.96 4 PBT211.41132.05 60 473.58456.69 4 NP149.9796.45 55 324.90341.87 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU