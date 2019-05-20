J K Cements standalone net profit rises 55.49% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 12.49% to Rs 1470.71 crore

Net profit of J K Cements rose 55.49% to Rs 149.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 96.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.49% to Rs 1470.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1307.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.96% to Rs 324.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 341.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.29% to Rs 4919.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4542.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1470.711307.44 12 4919.194542.59 8 OPM %19.0013.91 -16.4716.75 - PBDT261.07179.02 46 667.95642.96 4 PBT211.41132.05 60 473.58456.69 4 NP149.9796.45 55 324.90341.87 -5

