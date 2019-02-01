JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tokyo Finance standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

J L Morison (India) standalone net profit declines 15.61% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 6.98% to Rs 20.65 crore

Net profit of J L Morison (India) declined 15.61% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 6.98% to Rs 20.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 22.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales20.6522.20 -7 OPM %7.366.53 -PBDT2.643.39 -22 PBT2.303.05 -25 NP2.002.37 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 15:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements