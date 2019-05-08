J L Morison (India) standalone net profit declines 80.56% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.60% to Rs 22.88 croreNet profit of J L Morison (India) declined 80.56% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.60% to Rs 22.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 24.59% to Rs 7.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.52% to Rs 86.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 85.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales22.8822.52 2 86.8085.50 2 OPM %3.1511.59 -7.905.47 - PBDT2.564.21 -39 11.9212.08 -1 PBT2.223.89 -43 10.6010.72 -1 NP0.763.91 -81 7.279.64 -25
