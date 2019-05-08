J L Morison (India) standalone net profit declines 80.56% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.60% to Rs 22.88 crore

of J L Morison (India) declined 80.56% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.60% to Rs 22.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year, declined 24.59% to Rs 7.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.52% to Rs 86.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 85.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

