J R D Finance standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Financials stocks rise
Siel Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2022 quarter
DCM Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Karur Vysya Bank authorized by CBDT to collect direct taxes
Karur Vysya Bank authorized to collect direct taxes
-
Sales rise 22.00% to Rs 0.61 croreNet profit of J R D Finance rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.00% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.610.50 22 OPM %29.5150.00 -PBDT0.030.01 200 PBT0.030.01 200 NP0.030.01 200
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU