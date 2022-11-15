J R D Finance standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.00% to Rs 0.61 crore

Net profit of J R D Finance rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.00% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

