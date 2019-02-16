JUST IN
Jackson Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 1159.38% to Rs 4.03 crore

Jackson Investments reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1159.38% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4.030.32 1159 OPM %0-53.13 -PBDT0-0.17 100 PBT0-0.17 100 NP0-0.17 100

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 09:15 IST

