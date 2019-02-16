Jackson Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Steel Strips Wheels December revenue up 17%
Indian Hotels Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.57 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Indian Link Chain Manufacturers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Axis Bank standalone net profit rises 82.62% in the September 2018 quarter
AVI Polymers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 1159.38% to Rs 4.03 croreJackson Investments reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1159.38% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4.030.32 1159 OPM %0-53.13 -PBDT0-0.17 100 PBT0-0.17 100 NP0-0.17 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU