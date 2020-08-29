Jagan Lamps standalone net profit declines 81.40% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 34.67% to Rs 3.26 croreNet profit of Jagan Lamps declined 81.40% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.67% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.264.99 -35 OPM %10.4315.63 -PBDT0.410.87 -53 PBT0.110.57 -81 NP0.080.43 -81
