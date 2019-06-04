Jagan Lamps standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 32.01% to Rs 4.99 crore

Net profit of rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.01% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 90.20% to Rs 0.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.50% to Rs 18.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

