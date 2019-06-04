Jagan Lamps standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 32.01% to Rs 4.99 croreNet profit of Jagan Lamps rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.01% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 90.20% to Rs 0.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.50% to Rs 18.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.993.78 32 18.5214.64 27 OPM %-21.64-3.70 -7.3410.11 - PBDT-0.090.53 PL 2.482.13 16 PBT-0.390.31 PL 1.260.95 33 NP0.060.03 100 0.970.51 90
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU