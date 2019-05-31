Jagran Prakashan consolidated net profit rises 12.62% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.17% to Rs 592.80 crore

Net profit of rose 12.62% to Rs 66.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 59.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.17% to Rs 592.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 548.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.11% to Rs 260.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 299.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.55% to Rs 2362.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2303.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

592.80548.032362.652303.9823.2721.9722.5925.31142.87126.84549.17602.77109.7991.81421.25466.7066.4659.01260.55299.85

