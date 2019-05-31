Jagran Prakashan consolidated net profit rises 12.62% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.17% to Rs 592.80 croreNet profit of Jagran Prakashan rose 12.62% to Rs 66.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 59.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.17% to Rs 592.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 548.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 13.11% to Rs 260.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 299.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.55% to Rs 2362.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2303.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales592.80548.03 8 2362.652303.98 3 OPM %23.2721.97 -22.5925.31 - PBDT142.87126.84 13 549.17602.77 -9 PBT109.7991.81 20 421.25466.70 -10 NP66.4659.01 13 260.55299.85 -13
