Jagran Prakashan Ltd soars 2.33%, rises for third straight session

Jagran Prakashan Ltd is quoting at Rs 41.7, up 2.33% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 60.34% in last one year as compared to a 13.78% fall in NIFTY and a 33.66% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 41.7, up 2.33% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.09% on the day, quoting at 10201.35. The Sensex is at 34567, up 1.05%. Jagran Prakashan Ltd has added around 12.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Jagran Prakashan Ltd is a constituent, has added around 24.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1360.65, up 1.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.37 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

