Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.74 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 906.42 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 259.39 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Parmax Pharma reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Mercator reports consolidated net loss of Rs 449.77 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 10.06% to Rs 41.89 croreNet profit of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.06% to Rs 41.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 38.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales41.8938.06 10 OPM %5.23-5.47 -PBDT2.37-2.28 LP PBT2.14-2.30 LP NP1.74-2.25 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU