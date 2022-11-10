JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

MRO-TEK Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 58.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.75% to Rs 60.53 crore

Net profit of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals rose 58.69% to Rs 10.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.75% to Rs 60.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 59.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales60.5359.49 2 OPM %21.3115.82 -PBDT13.999.63 45 PBT13.799.40 47 NP10.416.56 59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU