Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 58.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals rose 58.69% to Rs 10.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.75% to Rs 60.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 59.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.60.5359.4921.3115.8213.999.6313.799.4010.416.56

