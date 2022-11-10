Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 58.69% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 1.75% to Rs 60.53 croreNet profit of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals rose 58.69% to Rs 10.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.75% to Rs 60.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 59.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales60.5359.49 2 OPM %21.3115.82 -PBDT13.999.63 45 PBT13.799.40 47 NP10.416.56 59
