Sunteck Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Jai Corp consolidated net profit declines 76.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.52% to Rs 145.15 crore

Net profit of Jai Corp declined 76.42% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.52% to Rs 145.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 187.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales145.15187.33 -23 OPM %3.109.14 -PBDT11.2220.04 -44 PBT7.9516.75 -53 NP2.9912.68 -76

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:40 IST

