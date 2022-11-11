Jai Corp consolidated net profit declines 76.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.52% to Rs 145.15 crore

Net profit of Jai Corp declined 76.42% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.52% to Rs 145.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 187.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.145.15187.333.109.1411.2220.047.9516.752.9912.68

