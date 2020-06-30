Jai Corp reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.73 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.39% to Rs 122.67 crore

Net profit of Jai Corp reported to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 129.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.39% to Rs 122.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 148.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 33.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 108.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.39% to Rs 556.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 635.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

