Jaihind Synthetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.06 croreNet Loss of Jaihind Synthetics reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.060.04 50 0.210.20 5 OPM %-83.3325.00 -14.2945.00 - PBDT-0.050.01 PL 0.030.09 -67 PBT-0.050.01 PL 0.030.09 -67 NP-0.06-0.02 -200 0.020.06 -67
