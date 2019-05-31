Jain Irrigation Systems consolidated net profit declines 39.42% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 7.01% to Rs 2583.07 croreNet profit of Jain Irrigation Systems declined 39.42% to Rs 56.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 92.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.01% to Rs 2583.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2777.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.89% to Rs 254.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 221.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.35% to Rs 8576.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7843.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2583.072777.70 -7 8576.947843.24 9 OPM %13.1614.41 -7.1412.14 - PBDT129.27259.96 -50 374.15637.76 -41 PBT129.27172.98 -25 374.15299.17 25 NP56.1592.69 -39 254.22221.28 15
