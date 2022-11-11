Jain Irrigation Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 90.70 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.25% to Rs 1607.55 crore

Net loss of Jain Irrigation Systems reported to Rs 90.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 106.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.25% to Rs 1607.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1644.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1607.551644.598.8010.28-4.94-8.66-87.24-92.54-90.70106.66

