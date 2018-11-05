JUST IN
Jaiprakash Power Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 41.86 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 15.52% to Rs 953.99 crore

Net Loss of Jaiprakash Power Ventures reported to Rs 41.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 156.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 15.52% to Rs 953.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 825.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales953.99825.84 16 OPM %37.3836.69 -PBDT31.731.40 2166 PBT-88.74-117.85 25 NP-41.86-156.55 73

