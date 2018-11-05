Jaiprakash Power Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 41.86 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jaiprakash Power Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 157.33 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Jaiprakash Power Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.14 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Skyline Ventures India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Hinduja Ventures standalone net profit rises 153.96% in the March 2018 quarter
Intellivate Capital Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 15.52% to Rs 953.99 croreNet Loss of Jaiprakash Power Ventures reported to Rs 41.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 156.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 15.52% to Rs 953.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 825.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales953.99825.84 16 OPM %37.3836.69 -PBDT31.731.40 2166 PBT-88.74-117.85 25 NP-41.86-156.55 73
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU