Jaiprakash Power Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 95.89 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 8.05% to Rs 924.38 croreNet Loss of Jaiprakash Power Ventures reported to Rs 95.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 194.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.05% to Rs 924.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 855.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales924.38855.50 8 OPM %31.7320.95 -PBDT38.92-93.27 LP PBT-80.80-222.41 64 NP-95.89-194.41 51
