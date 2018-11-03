James Warren Tea standalone net profit rises 40.43% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 41.18% to Rs 53.17 croreNet profit of James Warren Tea rose 40.43% to Rs 18.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 12.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 41.18% to Rs 53.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 37.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales53.1737.66 41 OPM %44.5737.71 -PBDT24.2916.27 49 PBT23.4315.46 52 NP18.1312.91 40
