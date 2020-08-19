Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd soars 1.74%

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 17.5, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 53.02% in last one year as compared to a 3.74% drop in NIFTY and a 41.68% drop in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 17.5, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 11429.25. The Sensex is at 38696.08, up 0.44%. Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd has risen around 2.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1428.75, up 2.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

