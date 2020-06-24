Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd soars 9.74%

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 19.15, up 9.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 55.93% in last one year as compared to a 10.75% drop in NIFTY and a 50.52% drop in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 19.15, up 9.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 10528.25. The Sensex is at 35673.02, up 0.68%. Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd has risen around 54.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 41.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1523.9, up 1.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 108.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)