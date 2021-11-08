Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd stays in upbeat mode

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 47.25, up 4.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 202.88% in last one year as compared to a 44.49% gain in NIFTY and a 114.09% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 47.25, up 4.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 18005.25. The Sensex is at 60333.28, up 0.44%. Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd has added around 27.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 15.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2952.95, up 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 98.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 84.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.97 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

